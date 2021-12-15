Your Photos
Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use

During the trial of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, her defense has called the...
During the trial of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, her defense has called the shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright a horrific mistake. Prosecutors, however, have said the 26-year police veteran was experienced and trained to know better.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors are nearing the end of their case against Kim Potter, charged in Daunte Wright’s death drew on testimony from her former colleagues.

The state is attempting to portray an officer whose intended use of a Taser would have violated department policy despite extensive training.

Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland testified Tuesday that Kim Potter, who resigned two days after she shot Wright, should have been familiar with policies even as they evolved during her 26-year career and that she repeatedly signed documents acknowledging the rules.

The testimony came during the second week of Potter’s manslaughter trial.

The defense has called the shooting a horrific mistake.

Prosecutors have said Potter was experienced and trained to know better.

