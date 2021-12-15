Your Photos
Union Depot dumpster transforms into treasure chest

By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Downtown Mankato is now home to a giant treasure chest, but you shouldn’t expect to find gold inside.

A dumpster at Union Depot was hand-painted to resemble a wooden chest by local artist Kendrick Dowm.

The transformation began in August after organizers gained the approval of the sanitation company.

It wrapped up just two weeks ago.

Organizers say they got the idea after noticing the bright bin on the side of the building.

”Due to the way this place is built, this trash, this dumpster had to be in that location and kind of stuck out a little bit, so as I bike through here all the time, I just noticed that and thought somebody should possibly see if we can do something about that. I’m just happy to be a part of the art that’s going on in Mankato downtown,” project organizer Adam Sageng said.

Despite its new look, organizers say the dumpster is still fully functional.

