Women Executives in Business donate gift boxes

Christmas decoration bulbs sitting on a display at the Life-Work Planning Center in Mankato,...
Christmas decoration bulbs sitting on a display at the Life-Work Planning Center in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Women Executives in Business donated gifts to be distributed by the Life-Work Planning Center.

The Center is a workforce development program for women, and the gifts are meant to provide women who may be too busy or financially stretched from the pandemic with presents that they may otherwise not receive.

Contents of the gifts included Hy-Vee gift cards, blankets, and chocolate, among other things.

“We are trying to just give something as a gift that women who probably are taking care of other people, and so they themselves are not getting what they might get,” said Pam DeMarce of Women Executives in Business.

“That is the whole point just to make sure that the women who receive these gifts, the participants of Life-Work Planning Center, that they know that some other women are out there thinking of them and they’re not so different from each other,” added Nancy Goodwin, also of Women Executives in Business.

The two organizations wanted to use this event to spread the message to women that it’s important to look after themselves as well as the people they care about.

”Having these gifts from Women Executives in Business is, not only are the items useful, in a way of practicing self-care, which is one of the things that we try and teach our participants, but it also sends a really strong message that they are seen, that they are heard, and that they are valued,” said the Life-Work Planning Center’s Executive Director Jean Keenan.

This is the third consecutive year Women Executives in Business have made such a donation to the Life-Work Planning Center.

