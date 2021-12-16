Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

3 believed dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building

Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then crashed into a building.(Source: KCTV/CNN)
By Shawn Bergan, Morgan Mobley, Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/Gray News) - Three people are believed to have died late Wednesday night after a fire truck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building, police said.

KCTV reported that a Kansas City Fire Department truck was heading northbound on Broadway Boulevard near Westport Road on the way to a house fire shortly after 10 p.m. The fire truck then collided with a Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Westport Road. Both vehicles ended up crashing into the building.

The man and woman inside the SUV died, and authorities on Thursday morning are searching for a third victim, a pedestrian who was at the scene. It is believed the pedestrian is under the building’s rubble.

“It’s been complicated by the fact that the building is very unstable and presents a risk to rescuers,” said Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the Kansas City Police Department.

Authorities are investigating what caused the crash. There is no word yet on if weather was a factor. Wednesday night saw severe weather, including high winds, with gusts up to 77 miles per hour in the Kansas City metro.

“Again, I cannot say this enough: When you see emergency lights and sirens and see our apparatus coming in, we’re going to somebody’s incident. Please pull over. Slow down. Pull over to the right. Tonight, it was very tragic,” said fire department spokesman Jason Spreitzer.

“This is a tragic event. I think if anybody says this doesn’t affect you isn’t telling you how it really is. We come to work to help people every day. And today it was devastating, you know, because we went out to help people and in the process of helping people, our crews had to help ourselves,” he added.

Copyright 2021 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
A bank in Hartland, Minn., was damaged by a powerful storm on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Powerful storm damages multiple buildings in Hartland
FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Non-severe wind gusts yesterday reached upper 70's across southern Minnesota.
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Vaccine Mandate Protest
Lawmakers push Mayo Clinic to end vaccine mandate

Latest News

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
1 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden awarding Medal of Honor to three US soldiers
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Haiti police: All members of US-based missionary group released by kidnappers
Police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi
As of 9 a.m., Xcel Energy crews have successfully restored power to about 86,000 Minnesota...
Xcel Energy working to restore customers affected by extreme winds in Minnesota