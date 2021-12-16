Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

ACLU files lawsuit against Governor’s office to obtain COVID-19 public records

Logo of the ACLU of Iowa
Logo of the ACLU of Iowa(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Iowa filed a lawsuit against the Governor’s office to compel them to release public records regarding COVID-19.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of several media and open government organizations who have been unsuccessfully attempting to obtain the records for the last year and a half. The ACLU claims that the organizations have filed repeated requests for information, but received either no response from the office or an acknowledgment of the request with no follow-up.

“The ability of journalists like our clients to access public records is one of the essential safeguards of our democracy,” said ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen, “The open record law ensures the public’s access to open records in order to assure transparency and the public accountability of our elected officials to the people they represent.

However, unfortunately, the Governor’s office’s handling of public records requests since the beginning of the pandemic has demonstrated a persistent pattern of just ignoring them. The Governor is not exempt from the law,”

The lawsuit has six official plaintiffs - three individuals and the three media organizations they are associated with.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
Powerful storm damages buildings, homes in Hartland
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Non-severe wind gusts yesterday reached upper 70's across southern Minnesota.
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Latest News

Community members clean up Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a historic tornado ripped through the...
Hartland community comes together to clean up after historic tornado
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
National Weather Service confirms Hartland damage caused by historic tornado
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden presents 3 soldiers with top military award for valor