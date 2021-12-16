Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Signing day is here as area athletes make it official with those National Letters of Intent.

Out at Mankato West, two Scarlets from this year’s state championship team are going Division I.

Mekhi Collins and Ryan Haley played big roles in West’s first ever undefeated season ending with a Class AAAAA title.

Now the two will chase success in college.

Collins is heading to perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, while Haley heads out east to Brown University.

”It’s super exciting. My goal was always to go to the Ivy Leagues. That’s something I worked for. Confirming that feels like all the work paid off, it’s a great reliever,” said Haley.

“I think it’s got to be the coaches. The coaches there, there’s something different. They made sure I was always doing the right thing, always good at my house, things like that. They always checked in on me, the facilities there are really nice. I think that’s one of the top two reasons I chose NDSU,” said Collins.

Haley was a finalist for this year’s Mr. Football award after recording 144 tackles.

Collins wrapped up his high school career as the program’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 39.

Congratulations to all of our area athletes signing Wednesday.

