City of Madelia unveils design concept for new government center

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — City officials in Madelia say they plan to open the new government center, which will be the new home of the town’s city hall and police and fire departments, in fall 2022.

This project has been in the works for quite some time now.

“It’s super exciting to have this opportunity to become available. This has been a long time coming and this is not an overnight plan, we have been doing this for, I would say, over 10 years,” Madelia City Administrator Christine Fischer stated.

“The current facility that we are in actually used to house horse-drawn apparatus over 100 years ago. Our fire hall was built in the early 50s, so we are 70 years old, and it will be nice to be able to have room to work on apparatus and be able to grow with the community,” Madelia Fire Chief Ryan Visher explained.

The new building will be located at the intersection of Drew Avenue and Main Street, which will benefit everyone involved, but especially the police department.

The City of Madelia recently unveiled its plans and design concept for the town's new government center. The building will be home to City Hall and the Madelia Fire and Police departments. City officials hope to complete the prject in fall 2022. (KEYC via City of Madelia)

“Right now we are on the backside of the alley downtown. So right now, it is not really out plain and open. So if people are looking for the police in an emergency and are coming to town and find us, they are going to have a much easier time,” Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher said.

The outdated nature of the building isn’t the only reason for leaving.

“If anybody has ever been to Madelia, they know how busy Main Street is, and for safety reasons, we do need to leave Main Street,” Fischer said.

On the plus side, it will add another storefront to Madelia’s booming downtown stretch.

“We didn’t lose the business, and we didn’t lose the workforce. The building is available and we will be remodeling. We will be opening up this location for an EDA development,” Fischer added.

The new government center is more than just a new space coming into the city.

“With it being a growing community, I think this is just the next step in its growth. It’s something that I think the community is going to be very proud of for generations to come,” Visher commented.

