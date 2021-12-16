Duluth man faces jail time for allegedly dumping a headless bear

DULUTH, MN. (CBS) - A Duluth man faces up to one year in jail for allegedly dumping a headless bear on city property in Duluth.

Aaron Alan Horn, 28, was charged in St. Louis County court Wednesday on four counts.

Those charges range from illegal transport of big game which has a maximum sentence of a year in jail and $3,000 fine, to violating bear hunting restrictions which is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.

The investigation started on Sept. 17 when conservation officers got a call about a dead bear with its head missing.

It was found on city property on Jean Duluth Road near Amity Creek.

According to the criminal complaint, Horn shot the bear with a bow and arrow on his father’s property without having a valid bear hunting license for that area.

After tracking the animal, Horn waited until the following to take the bear in for processing. He was then told the bear had spoiled and was not valid for processing.

That’s when Horn allegedly dumped the bear near Jean Duluth Road.

According to the complaint, Horn has denied that allegation.

