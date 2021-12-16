Your Photos
Gas prices dip, but are still close to highest ever on Christmas

Gas prices still nearing record highs
Gas prices still nearing record highs
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to GasBuddy the national average price of gasoline is down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.

The national average on gas is projected to be $3.25 per gallon on Christmas day. That’s just a penny shy of the average on 2013, which saw the priciest amount per gallon ever on record. It’s also a staggering 45 percent higher than last year’s average - $2.25 per gallon.

Prices are expected to continue to drop into the new year.

