Gas prices dip, but are still close to highest ever on Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to GasBuddy the national average price of gasoline is down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.

The national average on gas is projected to be $3.25 per gallon on Christmas day. That’s just a penny shy of the average on 2013, which saw the priciest amount per gallon ever on record. It’s also a staggering 45 percent higher than last year’s average - $2.25 per gallon.

Prices are expected to continue to drop into the new year.

