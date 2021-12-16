Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 49 counties due to severe weather

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties in response to Wednesday’s severe weather.

The proclamation includes the following counties:

Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Davis, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O’Brien, Palo Alto, Page, Pocahontas, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Shelby, Union, Washington, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Wright, Woodbury, and Worth.

It allows state resources to be used in recovery efforts due to the storms. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for qualifying residents.

Under the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for grants up to $5,000.

Under the Disaster Case Management Program, case managers work with clients who have needs related to disaster-related hardship or injury. The case managers work help to create recovery plans and provide guidance for obtaining services or resources.

Residents of the impacted counties should report damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information to local and state officials. This information can be reported at www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.

Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
Powerful storm damages buildings, homes in Hartland
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Non-severe wind gusts yesterday reached upper 70's across southern Minnesota.
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Latest News

Community members clean up Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a historic tornado ripped through the...
Hartland community comes together to clean up after historic tornado
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
National Weather Service confirms Hartland damage caused by historic tornado
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden presents 3 soldiers with top military award for valor