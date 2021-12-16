Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hartland community comes together to clean up after historic tornado

By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — Unprecedented December weather brought a tornado to Hartland Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the community of Hartland came together to clean up some damage caused by the high winds.

“It is just like nothing like I have ever seen, honestly,” Hartland resident Noah Nielsen said. “It’s unreal.”

“We can’t do much about Mother Nature but if the last two years have taught me anything it is that nothing surprises me anymore,” Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall said.

Historic buildings were destroyed as the strong winds whirled through the town of Hartland. Strong winds were seen throughout the state, but in Hartland, the National Weather Service determined this damage was done by a tornado. It’s the first once seen in December in Minnesota.

With a population of just over 300, this town has seen tornados and high winds before.

“We knew it was pretty bad, but once we got that daylight we had seen that there was a lot more than we originally thought. Well, our community, we all know each other, and we are going to help each other and that is just how it is,” Nielsen said. “It has happened 10, 12 years ago, we all came together then, and we can again.”

Despite the destruction caused throughout the town, there are no reports of any people harmed. The last 24 hours have been filled with preparation before the storm hit and recuperation after the storm had passed.

Some Hartland residents began knocking on doors after the storm to make sure that everyone was safe.

“This is a pretty resilient community, it is a small town in the heartland of Minnesota,” Hall said. “It truly is a tight-knit community and no matter where you’re at, the people are working together and getting the job done.”

Caption

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Non-severe wind gusts yesterday reached upper 70's across southern Minnesota.
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Latest News

FILE — More than 125,000 Minnesotans have already signed up for health insurance through MNsure...
MNsure reports record sign-ups since open enrollment period started
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot
MNsure reports record sign-ups since open enrollment period started
LIVE: Kiwanis Holiday Lights returns after closing for Wednesday's storm
LIVE: Kiwanis Holiday Lights returns after closing for Wednesday's storm
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer