Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Brian Tabick and Aaron Hepker
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed as thunderstorms moved through Eastern Iowa during a severe weather outbreak Wednesday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol told KCRG-TV9 that said a semi-trailer was blown over by a severe thunderstorm as it was traveling southbound on Highway 151, just west of Walford, at about 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was thrown from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement said winds prevented crews from clearing the scene of the crash Wednesday night. They hoped to have the accident site cleared sometime Thursday morning.

The name of the driver has not been released.

More than 100,000 Iowans lost power Wednesday evening as storms moved across the state producing several reports of tornadoes and damaging winds. As of late Wednesday night, no additional deaths or serious injuries had been reported in the state.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
Powerful storm damages buildings, homes in Hartland
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Non-severe wind gusts yesterday reached upper 70's across southern Minnesota.
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Latest News

Community members clean up Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a historic tornado ripped through the...
Hartland community comes together to clean up after historic tornado
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
National Weather Service confirms Hartland damage caused by historic tornado
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden presents 3 soldiers with top military award for valor