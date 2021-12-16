Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato bus fares to increase

New City transit bus fares will go into effect on January 1, 2022.
New City transit bus fares will go into effect on January 1, 2022.(City of Mankato (custom credit) | City of Mankato)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New City transit bus fares will go into effect on January 1, 2022.

The city says the new fare structure will be “flexible and affordable.”

2022 Bus Fares:

  • Cash fare: $1.50
  • 1-day frequent rider pass: $5
  • 15-day frequent rider pass: $20
  • 30-day frequent rider pass: $40
  • 8 tokens: $10
  • Medicare card holder: $0.75
  • Seniors (age 60 or older): $0.75
  • Veteran with a VA health card (service connected): $0
  • Persons with disabilities: $0.75
  • Minnesota State University, Mankato students, faculty and staff: MAVCARD
  • Minnesota State University, Mankato campus and student housing areas (U-Zone): $0.50
  • Youth (age 0 to high school with applicable school ID): $0
  • Kato Flex (no ticket deductions): $2 a ride or $20 for 11 tickets
  • Mobility Bus (no ticket deductions): $3 a ticket or $30 for 11 tickets

Previously. bus fares had been suspended to provide some relief to customers when the pandemic began. Learn more about City transit and view schedules online. Listen to the Mankato CityStream podcast episode, “Ride the Bus with Us.”

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
A bank in Hartland, Minn., was damaged by a powerful storm on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Powerful storm damages multiple buildings in Hartland
FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Non-severe wind gusts yesterday reached upper 70's across southern Minnesota.
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 2 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced a settlement agreement with Bruening Rock...
Settlement made after company refused to stop harassment
In recent weeks, Mayo Clinic has seen increases in the number of COVID-19 patients needing care...
Mayo Clinic feels capacity pressure due to rise in COVID-19 cases
As of 9 a.m., Xcel Energy crews have successfully restored power to about 86,000 Minnesota...
Xcel Energy working to restore customers affected by extreme winds in Minnesota