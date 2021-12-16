Mankato bus fares to increase

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New City transit bus fares will go into effect on January 1, 2022.

The city says the new fare structure will be “flexible and affordable.”

2022 Bus Fares:

Cash fare: $1.50



1-day frequent rider pass: $5



15-day frequent rider pass: $20



30-day frequent rider pass: $40



8 tokens: $10



Medicare card holder: $0.75



Seniors (age 60 or older): $0.75



Veteran with a VA health card (service connected): $0



Persons with disabilities: $0.75



Minnesota State University, Mankato students, faculty and staff: MAVCARD



Minnesota State University, Mankato campus and student housing areas (U-Zone): $0.50



Youth (age 0 to high school with applicable school ID): $0



Kato Flex (no ticket deductions): $2 a ride or $20 for 11 tickets



Mobility Bus (no ticket deductions): $3 a ticket or $30 for 11 tickets

Previously. bus fares had been suspended to provide some relief to customers when the pandemic began. Learn more about City transit and view schedules online. Listen to the Mankato CityStream podcast episode, “Ride the Bus with Us.”

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

