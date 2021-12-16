Your Photos
Mayo Clinic feels capacity pressure due to rise in COVID-19 cases

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months.

In recent weeks, Mayo Clinic has seen increases in the number of COVID-19 patients needing care and those numbers are only expected to remain so.

Mayo Clinic’s campus in Rochester has been treating approximately 80-100 patients with COVID-19, some of the highest levels of COVID-19 patients seen in Rochester throughout the pandemic.

The Mayo Clinic Health System sites in the Midwest are also seeing an increase in caring for COVID-19 patients.

As with other hospitals, ICUs at Mayo Clinic hospitals remain full.

ICU numbers fluctuate from day to day, but there has been an upward trend in the COVID-19 ICU census. Of the patients infected with COVID-19 who have been in the ICU over the past few weeks, the number of unvaccinated patients is five to six times higher than vaccinated patients.

Mayo Clinic encourages all individuals to get vaccinated, get a booster, if you’re able to, and practice safe behaviors with masking, frequent handwashing and physical distancing.

