Mayo Clinic launches new COVID-19 dashboard

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic is unveiling a new coronavirus dashboard.

The tool has county-by-county information on COVID-19 cases and trends nationwide. It can help show what the risk is now and how it is changing.

The tool offers predictive modeling and forecasts where hotspots emerge. It will also take into account changes that happen with the COVID-19 virus.

”The model is just sort of learning over time. We figured that would be critical, and the model would be more robust to the changes. It will learn them and kind of get them right. With things like [the] delta [variant] starting to increase, and it started to learn that immunity is waning and there are parameters in the model that allow for that,” explained Curtis Storlie, a Mayo Clinic data scientist.

Visit the Mayo Clinic’s website to view the dashboard and see trends in your area.

