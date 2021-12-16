Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo Clinic launches new COVID-19 dashboard

The free online COVID-19 map can describe nationwide, statewide, and county-by-county transmission rates, predictions for future
By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic is unveiling a new coronavirus dashboard.

The tool has county-by-county information on COVID-19 cases and trends nationwide. It can help show what the risk is now and how it is changing.

The tool offers predictive modeling and forecasts where hotspots emerge. It will also take into account changes that happen with the COVID-19 virus.

”The model is just sort of learning over time. We figured that would be critical, and the model would be more robust to the changes. It will learn them and kind of get them right. With things like [the] delta [variant] starting to increase, and it started to learn that immunity is waning and there are parameters in the model that allow for that,” explained Curtis Storlie, a Mayo Clinic data scientist.

Visit the Mayo Clinic’s website to view the dashboard and see trends in your area.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
KEYC Weather Now
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Vaccine Mandate Protest
Lawmakers push Mayo Clinic to end vaccine mandate
Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to the hospital,...
Assault sends one to hospital

Latest News

Mayo Clinic launches new COVID-19 dashboard
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID-19
Vaccine Mandate Protest
Lawmakers Push to End Mayo Vaccine Mandate, Darian Leddy Reports
FILE — Minnesota topped 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday while hospitals around...
Minnesota tops 10,000 virus deaths; other surgeries delayed