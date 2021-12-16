Minnesota State Mavericks ranked nationally, sit atop NSIC

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State women’s basketball team leaps into the top-25 after improving to 9-0 on the season this past weekend, and it’s all coming together for a Maverick squad loaded with depth.

”I want to win a conference championship and continue that into the NCAA Tournament and make a run as far as we can go,” senior forward Tayla Stuttley said. “That’s the expectation, get a conference championship under our belt and see how long we can let this thing ride.”

MSU sits atop the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a group that’s spreading the wealth.

Eight players on the team average seven or more points per game this season making the day-to-day match-ups in practice a challenge for even the veterans in the Maverick lineup.

“I hate practice. I love game days and when we have scout, I’m like ‘Thank God,’ I don’t want to go against each other because our toughest competition is each other every day. Obviously, that puts us at a greater advantage on game days, it feels so much easier,” described senior guard Maddy Olson.

Younger players are carving out big roles with MSU. Sophomore Joey Batt leads the team in scoring and is shooting 50% from the field while sophomore Taylor Theusch and freshman Destinee Bursch each average 11.1 points per game.

The depth is key in a program thriving off the press which allows head coach Emilee Thiesse to mix and match players at any point of a game.

“It makes it tough to scout, it’s what our system is about, equal opportunity, it’s everyone ready to be a playmaker and starts with our defense. When you play with that type of urgency on the defensive end, it translates to the offensive end,” Thiesse said.

While the team is off to a great start, there’s plenty of room for improvement.

“We still haven’t played our best basketball. That’s what’s exciting as a coach. I’m in here preaching, don’t play like we’re undefeated, don’t play like we’re ranked in the top 25. Play like we have something to prove and play like we have better basketball ahead of us,” Thiesse added.

MSU is strengthening its line-up for the second half of the season by adding Emily Herzberg, a transfer from South Dakota State University, which is a Division I women’s basketball program.

The Mavericks will try to extend their winning streak this weekend with home contests against Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.