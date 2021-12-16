Your Photos
MnDOT reminds drivers to be weather aware

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With severe weather heading our way, the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants drivers to stay weather aware.

MnDOT specifically wants drivers to be on the lookout for high winds and ice. High winds have the potential to knock over trees and blow debris into roadways. The wind could also cause trouble for semi-trucks and other high-sitting vehicles.

Wednesday’s warm temperatures will pair with overnight lows that could cause a flash freeze, meaning roads could be particularly icy, especially bridges.

”Normally we’ve got salt residue on the road. With all that rain, that’s gone, so that won’t be there. So if the temperatures come down quick, it could freeze. Like we said, we’ve got trucks ready to go, we’ve actually got a lot of our trucks already loaded, so if we need people in, we’ve got people coming in,” MnDOT Superintendent Tony DeSantiago explained.

MnDOT says it is prepared for both road salting and debris clearing, depending on the condition of individual roads.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

