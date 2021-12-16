MnDOT reminds drivers to be weather aware

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With severe weather heading our way, the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants drivers to stay weather aware.

MnDOT specifically wants drivers to be on the lookout for high winds and ice. High winds have the potential to knock over trees and blow debris into roadways. The wind could also cause trouble for semi-trucks and other high-sitting vehicles.

Storms are weakening a bit as they head into the Mankato, New Ulm area. As of now, wind gusts of 50 mph are possible. Don't let your guard down. These storms still have potential to strengthen. Stay tuned! #mnwx #iawx pic.twitter.com/xmTJLScaqO — KEYC Weather Now (@KEYCWeather) December 16, 2021

Wednesday’s warm temperatures will pair with overnight lows that could cause a flash freeze, meaning roads could be particularly icy, especially bridges.

”Normally we’ve got salt residue on the road. With all that rain, that’s gone, so that won’t be there. So if the temperatures come down quick, it could freeze. Like we said, we’ve got trucks ready to go, we’ve actually got a lot of our trucks already loaded, so if we need people in, we’ve got people coming in,” MnDOT Superintendent Tony DeSantiago explained.

MnDOT says it is prepared for both road salting and debris clearing, depending on the condition of individual roads.

40+ mph winds. Flash freeze potential. Thunderstorms and snow. Unusual weather in Minnesota could make for challenging road conditions tonight and Thursday.



Make sure you are prepared. Check https://t.co/yhtPwRf2sU for real-time updates and camera views statewide. pic.twitter.com/L1KAT2Y1aG — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.