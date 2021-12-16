Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms Hartland damage caused by historic tornado

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — The National Weather Service was in Hartland on Thursday to survey the damage caused by Wednesday’s rare December storm.

The team sent to Hartland has confirmed that the damage there was caused by a tornado, but provided no additional details at this time.

The weather service also said that tornadoes were located near Lewiston, Rudd, Iowa, and Neillsville, Wisconsin.

The tornadoes on Wednesday were the first to touch down in the month of December in Minnesota history.

Prior to Wednesday, the latest Minnesota tornado on record was November 16, 1931, near Maple Plain in Hennepin County.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
Powerful storm damages buildings, homes in Hartland
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Non-severe wind gusts yesterday reached upper 70's across southern Minnesota.
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Latest News

Community members clean up Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a historic tornado ripped through the...
Hartland community comes together to clean up after historic tornado
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden presents 3 soldiers with top military award for valor