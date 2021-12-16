National Weather Service confirms Hartland damage caused by historic tornado
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — The National Weather Service was in Hartland on Thursday to survey the damage caused by Wednesday’s rare December storm.
The team sent to Hartland has confirmed that the damage there was caused by a tornado, but provided no additional details at this time.
The weather service also said that tornadoes were located near Lewiston, Rudd, Iowa, and Neillsville, Wisconsin.
The tornadoes on Wednesday were the first to touch down in the month of December in Minnesota history.
Prior to Wednesday, the latest Minnesota tornado on record was November 16, 1931, near Maple Plain in Hennepin County.
