Powerful storm damages buildings, homes in Hartland

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HARTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple buildings were damaged in the southern Minnesota town of Hartland on Wednesday.

Powerful rain and winds downed trees and power lines and even caused structural damage to some buildings, including the town’s bank.

Numerous tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Wednesday in Minnesota.

Strong winds knocked down power poles across southern Minnesota on Wednesday, leaving more than 1,000 people in the dark.

The National Weather Service reported heavy damage to a bank and several homes in the town of Hartland in Freeborn County from a possible tornado.

”They were predicting us right in the bullseye of the storm, so there was a significant amount of thought like ‘let’s hope this doesn’t hit,’” Hartland Fire Chief Paul Koziolek. “So we really pay attention to your radars [at KEYC] and you try to hope the weatherman is wrong for once.”

Residents had to shelter inside to stay safe during the storm.

”It was crazy, it was just like my mom went upstairs to get a flashlight, and it sounded like a train just going through, but it didn’t last very long,” Hartland resident Lillie Nielsen said.

The same system was blamed for wind damage across portions of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa earlier in the day.

Authorities say no injuries were reported as a result of the storm.

