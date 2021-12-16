Your Photos
Powerful storm damages multiple buildings in Hartland

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple buildings were damaged in the southern Minnesota town of Hartland on Wednesday.

Powerful rain and winds downed trees and power lines and even caused structural damage to some buildings, including the town’s bank on Main Street.

It is currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

