Responders recognized for lifesaving efforts in St. Peter

St. Peter, Minn. (KEYC) - On October 30, responders from the St. Peter Police Department, Gustavus Adolphus Campus Safety and Allina Health in St. Peter responded to a call of someone thought to be having a seizure at the St. Peter community garden. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers recognized that the woman was in cardiac arrest. One of the officers on the scene began CPR before using an AED to shock the patient. These efforts brought back the patient’s pulse, before she was taken to River’s Edge Hospital.

“Being able to assist someone else, family and whatnot, help them have another shot at life certainly feels good,” St. Peter Patrol Officer Josh Klaseus said.

Responders say one of the most important factors in saving this woman’s life was no delay in calling 911.

