Rochester man killed in Wednesday night storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office a man was killed Wednesday night when a tree fell on him during the storms.

Officials identified the man as 65-year-old Keith Dickman, of Rochester.

Authorities responded to a report around 8 p.m. that a man had been stuck by a tree. Authorities responded to the 3500 block of Collegeview Road East in Haverhill Township where they found Dickman under a tree next to his pickup truck.

Rochester police and firefighters worked to remove Dickman from under the tree, and he was then taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Mary’s, where he later died.

Officials say Dickman suffered a head injury from a 40 foot tree that broke off around 10 feet from its base.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.