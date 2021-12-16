Rudd, Iowa sees major storm damage
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUDD Iowa. (KTTC) – Floyd County, Iowa saw extensive storm damage Wednesday night. The Sheriff’s Office closed off roads to non-residents.
A message from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa:
“Please stay out of the Rudd and immediate area. There is wide-spread damage throughout entire town. Rudd is closed to non-residents. No assistance is needed at this time. Thankfully No injuries reported.
Please use caution elsewhere in count as many trees and powerlines down as well.”
