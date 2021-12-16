Rudd, Iowa sees major storm damage

RUDD Iowa. (KTTC) – Floyd County, Iowa saw extensive storm damage Wednesday night. The Sheriff’s Office closed off roads to non-residents.

Road Closed sign just outside Rudd, Iowa (KTTC)

A message from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa:

“Please stay out of the Rudd and immediate area. There is wide-spread damage throughout entire town. Rudd is closed to non-residents. No assistance is needed at this time. Thankfully No injuries reported.

Please use caution elsewhere in count as many trees and powerlines down as well.”

