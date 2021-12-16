Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rudd, Iowa sees major storm damage

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUDD Iowa. (KTTC) – Floyd County, Iowa saw extensive storm damage Wednesday night. The Sheriff’s Office closed off roads to non-residents.

Road Closed sign just outside Rudd, Iowa
Road Closed sign just outside Rudd, Iowa(KTTC)

A message from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa:

“Please stay out of the Rudd and immediate area. There is wide-spread damage throughout entire town. Rudd is closed to non-residents. No assistance is needed at this time. Thankfully No injuries reported.

Please use caution elsewhere in count as many trees and powerlines down as well.”

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Meteorologist Shawn Cable
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
A bank in Hartland, Minn., was damaged by a powerful storm on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Powerful storm damages multiple buildings in Hartland
Vaccine Mandate Protest
Lawmakers push Mayo Clinic to end vaccine mandate

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Mankato West's Ryan Haley and Mekhi Collins both sign with Division I football programs.
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent
FILE
Minnesota State Mavericks ranked nationally, sit atop NSIC