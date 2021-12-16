Settlement made after company refused to stop harassment

Zumbrota, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced a settlement agreement with a Zumbrota business.

MDHR’s investigation found three Bruening Rock Products, Inc employees sexually harassed a truck driver on three different occasions in 2018. The harassment included unwelcome sexual advances, unwanted touching, and offensive comments.

While Bruening Rock had a sexual harassment policy, MDHR found that it was not enforced. After reporting one incident, the truck driver’s supervisor did not take any action to investigate.

The settlement requires Bruening Rock to create a 24/7 hotline that allows employees to anonymously report unwelcome workplace behavior as well as require staff to attend anti-harassment training.

The agreement also requires the company to pay the former employee for lost wages and damages.

