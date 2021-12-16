Your Photos
Thousands without power in Iowa and Minnesota

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Roughly 375 homes are without power in Winnebago County according to the Heartland Power Cooperative.

According to the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives 6,099 member-consumers are without power as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

265 are without power in Austin, Minnesota.

For the latest: https://www.iowarec.org/outages

MidAmerican Energy: https://www.midamericanenergy.com/OutageWatch/dsk.html

PowerOutage.US: https://poweroutage.us/area/state/iowa

Alliant Energy Outage map: https://myaccount.alliantenergy.com/Portal/outeroutagenew.aspx

