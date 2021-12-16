Your Photos
Xcel Energy working to restore customers affected by extreme winds in Minnesota

As of 9 a.m., Xcel Energy crews have successfully restored power to about 86,000 Minnesota customers while 8,000 remain without power.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy crews are working to assess damage and restore power to customers after extreme winds rolled through Minnesota yesterday and today.

The winds knocked down power poles, sent tree limbs into lines and other damage.

More than 450 employees and contractors are responding to this event while others are being brought in to assist with restoration efforts.

As of 9 a.m., Xcel Energy crews have successfully restored power to about 86,000 Minnesota customers while 8,000 remain without power.

