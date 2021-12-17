Your Photos
40-year-old love note swept 150 miles away in tornado returned to owners

By WLEX staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WLEX) - A family whose home was destroyed by one of the recent powerful tornadoes in Kentucky is trying to put the pieces back together.

They now have one special piece of their history back after winds swept it 150 miles away.

The tornado’s winds ripped the Baird family’s two-story home in Dawson Springs from its foundation Friday night.

“It was built in the late 60′s or early 70′s,” said Chris Baird, whose parents lived in the home, the place where the Bairds raised children and celebrated holidays.

The history of what they’ve grown together was sent flying through the air.

“We have found pictures and everything scattered here,” Baird said.

One piece of history, what looked to be just the size of a sticky note, was sent 150 miles away.

“Thanks for giving me the three best years of my life. I love you always,” read the note, dated Dec. 3, 1982, from William Baird to his girlfriend Sherry – now his wife of more than 30 years.

“She said Dad paid a quarter or 50 cents to send her that note,” said their son.

Chris Baird says he saw that note in his parents’ home for the first time just days before it got swept away.

“They’re not really that lovey-dovey type people. I thought it was sweet that he actually did something like that,” he said.

He says his father’s actions have always shown love. That includes when the strength of the tornado tested the strength of love.

“[My father] was blown out into the yard. He walked from wherever he landed, climbed over the foundation of what was left of the house, to the bed that was in the basement where my mother and sister were. I don’t know how he did it,” said Baird.

It’s a story where love won and actions speak louder than words.

“Love is what got him back to where they were,” said Baird.

As this family is reminded of the power of love, Baird thinks about kindness and generosity and the people returning lost family jewels back to these high school sweethearts.

“Love is one of the most powerful forces, whether it’s a husband-and-wife love, a friendship love, or just a stranger’s love. That’s what will get us all through,” said Baird.

Baird says his father is still trying to find a framed wedding picture that was also lost in the storm.

