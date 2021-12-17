Calf born during storm, miraculously survives shed collapse

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “When we first found the shed down, Kevin noticed right away that there was a cow that had calved, but there wasn’t any calf, obviously, outside with her,” said Borst Family Daily Farm Owner Lindsey Borst.

And that calf now has a name: Rubble.

“I just went around the backside of the shed to see if any of the cows ran the other way, and then I shined the flashlight around and saw a new calf laying in there,” said Borst Family Dairy Farm Owner Kevin Borst.

Rubble’s birth and survival are a true miracle.

“We didn’t think that there was any chance that there was probably a live calf,” said Lindsey Borst.

A little after 8 p.m., one of the Borst’s sheds came down. Around 50 cows were inside the shed, and all of them made it out, except for one.”

“We drove around to see what other issues there were, and unfortunately, one of our sheds had blown down and luckily, none of the cows got caught in there,” said Kevin Borst. “They ran as the shed started to go down luckily and ran outside.”

“You kind of get chills watching it, because you can see how scared you are and you feel really bad for them, but it’s kind of a miracle,” said Lindsey Borst.

While sheltering at home, the Borst’s saw on camera their cows escape the collapsing shed. When searching the damage, they found the newly born Rubble, miraculously alive and unscathed.

“Somehow, when the shed fell, it went around him and not on him, luckily,” said Kevin Borst.

And it appears he will be remembered for some time.

“He’ll probably get a little extra TLC, a little extra attention, otherwise, he’ll just get to join the rest of the calves and get cared for as well as they do,” said Lindsey Borst.

