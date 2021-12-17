Your Photos
Elysian woman killed in crash on Hwy 83

Yesterday, in Pemberton, an unnamed Elysian woman died following a crash on Highway 83.
Yesterday, in Pemberton, an unnamed Elysian woman died following a crash on Highway 83.(AP Images)
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PEMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday, an Elysian woman died following a crash on Highway 83, in Pemberton, just after 2 p.m.

The woman was driving southbound on 627th Ave. when her car collided with a semi truck that was going northbound.

The Elysian woman died at the scene.

Jeffrey Norris Hagen, 62, was the driver of the semi. He was not injured in the crash.

The name of the woman has yet to be released.

