Elysian woman killed in Pemberton crash
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PEMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) — An Elysian woman died in a collision between a car and a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and 627th Avenue in Pemberton.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on 627th Avenue when it collided with a Kenworth semit tractor that was northbound on Highway 83.
The driver of the Ford, a 67-year-old woman from Elysian, died at the scene. Authorities have not released her name just yet.
The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.
Authorities say alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.
