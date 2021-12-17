Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Elysian woman killed in Pemberton crash

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) — An Elysian woman died in a collision between a car and a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and 627th Avenue in Pemberton.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on 627th Avenue when it collided with a Kenworth semit tractor that was northbound on Highway 83.

The driver of the Ford, a 67-year-old woman from Elysian, died at the scene. Authorities have not released her name just yet.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Authorities say alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members clean up Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a historic tornado ripped through the...
Hartland community comes together to clean up after historic EF-2 tornado
Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Meteorologist Shawn Cable
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Latest News

Knights win 63-47 over Mankato Loyola.
LCWM moves to 5-1 on the season
Mankato West drops its home contest to Rochester Century Thursday afternoon.
West drops conference meeting against Rochester Century
Maple River defeats Kenyon-Wanamingo 73-50 to remain perfect on the season.
Maple River remains perfect on season after conference win over Knights
BJ Omot led East with 19 points.
Mankato East cruises to victory over Northfield
Thursday's scores and highlights