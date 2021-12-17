Elysian woman killed in Pemberton crash

PEMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) — An Elysian woman died in a collision between a car and a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and 627th Avenue in Pemberton.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on 627th Avenue when it collided with a Kenworth semit tractor that was northbound on Highway 83.

The driver of the Ford, a 67-year-old woman from Elysian, died at the scene. Authorities have not released her name just yet.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Authorities say alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.