Fairmont’s Holiday Inn hotel to be converted into Best Western

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — By Dec. 29, the Holiday Inn in Fairmont will be no more, and, instead, become a Best Western.

“Holiday Inns are not licensing two-story rural Holiday Inns like this location,” stated Jason Subbert, general manager at Holiday Inn in Farmont.

That decision by Holiday Inn is why Best Western hotels are booming in rural areas across the country.

Although the hotel is changing brands, the space in Fairmont will still remain under the same ownership of TPI Hospitality, which has owned the building since 1978.

TPI also owns the Super 8, Hampton Inn and Quality Inn hotels in Fairmont, and is investing $1.5 million back into this property.

Subbert says the change from one hotel chain to another isn’t the first in the region.

“[There are] a lot of changes going on within the Holiday Inn system, and we have two other hotels, three really, that we have converted from Holiday Inns to Best Western over the last five years: our Willmar property, New Ulm and Shoreview.”

The hotel is getting a makeover both inside and out.

The excitement is building... be a part of the excitement while we create a whole new look for our guests. Please...

Posted by Holiday Inn Fairmont on Sunday, November 28, 2021

“Some new furniture, all new bedding all new beds, bathrooms got redone, just lots and lots of work in the rooms. All [will have] 55-inch smart TVs in every room and hallways are getting redone,” Subbert described.

But navigating through all the construction has been easier said than done.

“It’s tough because you are still open while you are operating. It’s tough because you have to take lobby tile out and all that kind of stuff while you are still open,” Subbert said of the process. “So it has been a challenge, but our staff and construction crew are finding their way through it together.”

Subbert and the staff at Holiday Inn are just happy to be doing what they love and providing a commodity for the City of Lakes.

“In towns like Fairmont, having a good place for people to go visit or stay when you have friends or family come visit is really important to the quality of life in any community, so we are really glad that TPI is reinvesting back into this,” Subbert said.

