Hennepin County sheriff pleads guilty to drunken driving

FILE — Yesterday. Hennepin County’s sheriff Dave Hutchinson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving charge and said he has enrolled in an outpatient treatment program to address his issues with alcohol.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Hennepin County’s sheriff has pleaded guilty to drunken driving.

Dave Hutchinson entered the plea Thursday to the misdemeanor charge and said he has enrolled in an outpatient treatment program to address his issues with alcohol.

Hutchinson crashed his SUV on I-94 near Alexandria on Dec. 8 at 2:30 a.m. after attending a state sheriffs conference.

Hutchinson’s blood alcohol was 0.13%. The legal limit to drive is 0.08%.

The sheriff said in a statement that the crash was a “wakeup call” for him.

He suffered three broken ribs and head and hip injuries when he rolled the SUV.

