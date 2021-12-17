Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

As of Friday, the state was down to just one missing person, in Hopkins County.

Beshear says more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members clean up Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a historic tornado ripped through the...
Hartland community comes together to clean up after historic EF-2 tornado
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
FILE — An Elysian woman died in a collision between a car and a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.
Elysian woman killed in Pemberton crash
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
NWS confirms Hartland damage caused by historic tornado
Local schools are notifying parents of a nationwide Tik Tok challenge involving threats to...
Tik Tok challenge has school officials on edge

Latest News

A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
FILE — The unemployment rate in Iowa fell sightly to 3.7% in November from 3.9% in October as...
Iowa unemployment rate improves to 3.7%, ranks 19th in US
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL...
Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks
FILE - Singer Harry Belafonte and Ken Kragen display their special awards presented to them in...
Ken Kragen, who helped organize ‘We Are the World,’ dies
Elizabeth Holmes, center, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021....
Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyer take final swipe at fraud charges