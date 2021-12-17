Kiwanis Holiday Lights back on after brief night of darkness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Due to Wednesday’s strong winds and severe weather threat, Kiwanis Holiday Lights went dark.

Organizers say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for guests and volunteers.

The strong winds did cause some damage to the decor, but thanks to some quick work, things were back up and running Thursday.

𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚! This weekend is Santa's last weekend in the park this season. On Sunday night, he'll be... Posted by Kiwanis Holiday Lights on Thursday, December 16, 2021

“There were some things blown over and some lights that came loose. Our volunteers got together and spent a couple of hours down here putting it back up. We did lose one for the season, a giant snowman, but he’ll be back next year in prime form, I’m sure,” Kiwanis Holiday Lights team member Mandy Hunecke said.

This is the last weekend to see Santa.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights runs nightly through New Year’s Eve in Mankato’s Sibley Park.

