Minnesota gained jobs in November

The state of Minnesota gained well over 8,000 jobs in the month of November.
The state of Minnesota gained well over 8,000 jobs in the month of November.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state of Minnesota gained well over 8,000 jobs in the month of November.

The unemployment rate in the state went down by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.3%. The private sector saw an even bigger gain, with over 10,000 jobs being taken over.

The average hourly earnings for all private sector workers in Minnesota rose by 42 cents.

Construction employment is near an all-time high for this time of year.

However, many Minnesotans continue to be out of work, with the employment impact of the pandemic on workers being difficult to measure.

The pandemic caused some people to drop out of the workforce, lowering labor force participation, which resulted in an unemployment rate below what would be expected given job losses.

