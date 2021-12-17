Minnesota State enters holiday break as top team in the nation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — College hockey enters the unofficial halfway point of the season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team at the top of the league.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

Mary Rominger: “Rob, let’s begin with the Mavericks sweep over Bemidji State this past weekend. We predicted a tight series based on what we’ve seen the previous year, but the Mavericks come out with two sound wins, winning 5-1 and 3-1 against the Beavers.”

Rob Clark: “The way this offense is playing that’s always a possibility. They’re able to score goals at a very high rate as we’ve seen all year long. You go back to the Bowling Green series, we thought that would be a close one too, but they blew it wide open and that’s always the case anytime they step on the ice because of how prolific the offense is with so many different options able to get the job done and play at a high level.”

MR: “Entering this two-week break, the Mavericks are 16-4 and, like you said, boasting an incredible offense and I think that’s what really sets them apart from Quinnipiac, who is ranked second in the nation. Looking at this first half of the season, what’s your biggest takeaway?”

RC: “I think my biggest takeaway for this team in the first part of the season is the ability to come back after a loss and turn in a strong performance. This team is averaging 3.9 goals per game, but after a loss is averaging 4.25 goals per game. That may not seem like a lot, but they always seem to answer whenever facing adversity. They’ve never lost two games in a row and that’s a good sign. They’re going to be a tough team to beat and a tough team for teams to sweep as we move through the second half of the season.”

MR: “Well, for me, bringing it all the way back to the first series of the season when they were taking on UMass, the defending national champions, and completed the sweep. That’s really just the confidence marker this team needed, knowing that they can beat a defending national champion team that isn’t in the CCHA. That can be a nice benchmark heading into the later parts of the season.”

RC: “It really set the tone for the entire season.”

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

MR: Switching gears to the Minnesota State women’s hockey team, they do play this weekend against Bemidji State, then they’ll have two weeks off before returning for a series against Syracuse on Jan. 7-8 in Mankato. From what we’ve seen so far this season, Rob, they’ve been a streaky team. Overall, for the Mavericks women’s team, what’s been your takeaway from the first half of the season?”

RC: “It’s been the inconsistency. They’ve played well at times, we see the win against Minnesota Duluth, they’ve shown the capability to play with those teams, and against Wisconsin, that was a closely contested series. That’s one thing I’m looking forward to seeing if that’s how this team can respond in the second half. They haven’t been dealt a great hand when you’re talking about some of those games. Having to pull someone off the women’s tennis team when you’re playing Ohio State, that’s not what you’re looking for. You want Calla Frank in net. I would like to see some more consistency as the team moves forward. They have all the pieces to compete with some of the top teams, we saw flashes of that through the first part of the year.”

MR: “You mentioned a tough Wisconsin team, no excuses, but they do play in a very tough conference. My biggest takeaway is that they’ve been able to get the job done against teams they should have. They’ll have a chance to end the first part of the season against Bemidji.”

🆕 @USCHO DI Women's Poll 🏒



1. Wisconsin

2. Ohio State

3. Northeastern

4. Quinnipiac

5. Minnesota

6. Colgate

7. Yale

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Clarkson

10. Harvard#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/rg7NoYIGH8 — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) December 13, 2021

