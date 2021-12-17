Your Photos
MNsure reports record sign-ups since open enrollment period started

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — More than 125,000 Minnesotans have already signed up for health insurance through MNsure for coverage starting Jan. 1.

That compares to 113,000 who signed up by Dec. 15 in 2020 and 112,000 in 2019.

MNsure officials say the 125,507 sign-ups for qualified health plans in the first six weeks of open enrollment is a new record for MNsure and represents an increase of more than 10% compared to the same time last year.

Minnesota’s open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15 for coverage starting Feb. 1, 2022.

If you need assistance applying for a federally qualified health plan through MNsure, call the enrollment department at Open Door Health Center in Mankato at (507) 344-5535 or visit Open Door’s website.

