Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

NWS confirms Hartland damage caused by historic EF-2 tornado

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — The National Weather Service was in Hartland on Thursday to survey the damage caused by Wednesday’s rare December storm.

The team sent to Hartland confirmed that the damage there was caused by a tornado and categorized it as an EF-2 on Thursday evening.

The weather service says the tornado touched down at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and had peak wind gusts of 115 mph. The tornado’s path length was 2.17 miles, with a maximum width of 40 yards.

This map from the National Weather Service depicts the path that an EF-2 tornado took over the...
This map from the National Weather Service depicts the path that an EF-2 tornado took over the town of Hartland, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.(KEYC via National Weather Service)

The weather service also said that tornadoes were located near Lewiston, Rudd, Iowa, and Neillsville, Wisconsin.

The tornadoes on Wednesday were the first to touch down in the month of December in Minnesota history.

Prior to Wednesday, the latest Minnesota tornado on record was November 16, 1931, near Maple Plain in Hennepin County.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Minnesota gets ready for unprecedented December weather
Community members clean up Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a historic tornado ripped through the...
Hartland community comes together to clean up after historic tornado
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
FILE — Ochen Baye Adome is pictured in a Mankato East High School cross country uniform in this...
Florida man charged after fatally stabbing Mankato East graduate in Wisconsin
Meteorologist Shawn Cable
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement
Freshly fallen snow covers the ground as holiday lights illuminate Sibley Park Saturday, Dec....
Kiwanis Holiday Lights back on after brief night of darkness
Minnesota State's Ryan Sandelin skates for the puck against Michigan Tech on Saturday, Dec. 4,...
Minnesota State enters holiday break as top team in the nation
Minnesota State enters holiday break as top team in the nation