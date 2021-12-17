Your Photos
Rice County officials search for owners of boat lift on Cannon Lake

FILE — Rice County officials are looking for information about who owns a boatlift that was...
FILE — Rice County officials are looking for information about who owns a boatlift that was blown into open water on Cannon Lake during Wednesday night’s storm.(KEYC Photo, File)
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boatlift blown into open water on Cannon Lake during Wednesday night’s storm.

Officials are looking for information about who owns the lift.

The Sheriff’s Office says it plans to mark the hazard when the ice is safe to walk on. It will also be making arrangements to move the lift at a later date.

Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

