Rice County officials search for owners of boat lift on Cannon Lake

RICE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boatlift blown into open water on Cannon Lake during Wednesday night’s storm.

Officials are looking for information about who owns the lift.

The Sheriff’s Office says it plans to mark the hazard when the ice is safe to walk on. It will also be making arrangements to move the lift at a later date.

Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.