Sen. Klobuchar holds virtual roundtable with health officials about rising need for nurses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar held a virtual roundtable with health officials to highlight the ever growing need for nursing careers.

The roundtable event came as Minnesota continues to experience a workforce shortage at hospitals and other health care providers across the state.

Klobuchar says it’s an important issue to her, as she helped bring D.O.J. medical teams to Minnesota hospitals and nursing homes to care for COVID-19 patients.

She has also worked to expand access to telehealth services to increase hospital capacity and make it easier for Minnesotans to access quality, affordable health care.

