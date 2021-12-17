Tik Tok challenge has school officials on edge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local schools are notifying parents of a nationwide Tik Tok challenge involving threats to shoot up or bomb schools mentioning today’s date.

In an email to parents, the Mankato Public School district said the origin of the challenge is currently unknown.

The Blue Earth Area School District also sent a notice to parents.

The Department of Public Safety has made a statement that there is no evidence to suggest that this post is credible.

School officials say they do not anticipate any changes in today’s regular school hours but will be monitoring throughout the day.

Officials stress the need to report any and all suspicious or concerning activities.

