USDA invests in rural Minnesota infrastructure

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The USDA has invested in $37.2 million towards improving critical infrastructure in the state.

The investments will support rural counties including Pipestone, Houston, Otter Tail and Yellow Medicine.

The money will go towards at least 19 investments throughout the state. Some of the investments include a new water treatment facility for the city of Onamia in Mille Lacs County and improvements to the water and sewer system in the city of South Haven.

Millions of dollars will also go towards building and improving thousands of miles of electrical lines in multiple counties to connect rural residents to reliable electricity.

