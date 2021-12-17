Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

USDA invests in rural Minnesota infrastructure

The USDA has invested in $37.2 million towards improving critical infrastructure in the state.
The USDA has invested in $37.2 million towards improving critical infrastructure in the state.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The USDA has invested in $37.2 million towards improving critical infrastructure in the state.

The investments will support rural counties including Pipestone, Houston, Otter Tail and Yellow Medicine.

The money will go towards at least 19 investments throughout the state. Some of the investments include a new water treatment facility for the city of Onamia in Mille Lacs County and improvements to the water and sewer system in the city of South Haven.

Millions of dollars will also go towards building and improving thousands of miles of electrical lines in multiple counties to connect rural residents to reliable electricity.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members clean up Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a historic tornado ripped through the...
Hartland community comes together to clean up after historic EF-2 tornado
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
NWS confirms Hartland damage caused by historic tornado
Rudd, Iowa to be without power and water for a few days following tornado hit
GRAPHICS: Rudd, Iowa hit hard by Midwest storms
FILE — An Elysian woman died in a collision between a car and a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.
Elysian woman killed in Pemberton crash

Latest News

The state of Minnesota gained well over 8,000 jobs in the month of November.
Minnesota gained jobs in November
FILE — Rice County officials are looking for information about who owns a boatlift that was...
Rice County officials search for owners of boat lift on Cannon Lake
Local schools are notifying parents of a nationwide Tik Tok challenge involving threats to...
Tik Tok challenge has school officials on edge
Knights win 63-47 over Mankato Loyola.
LCWM moves to 5-1 on the season