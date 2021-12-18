Body Art Protein growing in popularity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A business established in 2015 to change the game of whey protein is being reinvented by a former Minnesota State University, Mankato athlete.

“Trying to bring in a new wave of customers and trying to find a way to reach out to them in a creative way,” owner of Body Art Protein, Isaiah Pitchford said.

Isaiah Pitchford took over Body Art, the company offers two protein flavors: chocolate and chocolate peanut butter.

Along with a vegan protein, and two pre workouts coming on the market.

“I found my passion through Body Art and knew right away that I could market it to people all over the country,” Pitchford explained.

The nutrition based business has been gaining steam among MSU’s student athletes, especially now with NIL rules making it possible.

Over 10 Body Art athletes have been added to the company’s roster.

“I decided right away, I got to hit these athletes up and see if they want to get on board and from there we started to kind of reach out to other schools, divisions. Pocketing all over the country and finding ways to get Body Art out there,” Pitchford stated.

The company’s roster includes athletes Elijah Calderon Pitchford (Post Collegiate Triple Jumper), JD Ekowa (Football), Quincy Anderson (Men’s Basketball), Ryland Holt (Men’s Basketball), Kyle Rathman (Wrestling), Tanner Maier (Men’s Track & Field/XC), Ben Livorsi (Baseball), Courtney Baxter (Softball), and Meg Koch (Golf).

Two other MSU student athletes are Jess Kondas (Hockey), and Darrell Mason (Wrestling).

Another game changer for Pitchford has been incorporating social media, especially with the holiday season coming up.

“I came up with 12 days of Christmas and decided that we were going to remake 12 famous Christmas scenes from famous Christmas movies. We have the Grinch, Elf, Christmas Story, Home Alone. Each day we drop, we have a limited time deal and they are super big. They are on Facebook and Instagram,” Pitchford said.

Pitchford’s new adventure has been nothing less than inspirational, and a dream come true for the former All-American.

“Work through my passion instead of just going to a job and just doing something I don’t enjoy doing for money or for whatever. it’s a lot of fun, every single day is definitely stressful and definitely busy, but it is the life I chose and I really enjoy doing,” Pitchford stated.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.