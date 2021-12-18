Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based convenience store chain has completed the purchase of 40 stores from Knoxville, Tennessee-based Pilot Corporation.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. announced in a news release it closed the sale as part of a three-year plan to add 345 new stores nationwide. The company describes itself as the third-largest convenience store retailer in the United States, with more than 2,400 stores nationwide. Casey’s says the purchase will expand its footprint in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that the Haslam family, which owns a controlling share of Pilot, intends to leave the convenience store business, while maintaining some travel centers. The Pilot convenience stores were owned and operated independently from Pilot’s travel center and energy businesses.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok app on phone.
TikTok challenge has Minnesota school officials on edge
FILE — An Elysian woman died in a collision between a car and a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.
Elysian woman killed in Pemberton crash
Yesterday, in Pemberton, an unnamed Elysian woman died following a crash on Highway 83.
Elysian woman killed in crash on Hwy 83
FILE — Rice County officials are looking for information about who owns a boatlift that was...
Rice County officials search for owners of boat lift on Cannon Lake
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
NWS confirms Hartland damage caused by historic tornado

Latest News

Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down
Minnesota River Valley Transit pushes back start date for fares
The Mankato West gymnastics team is averaging 141.500 points this season.
Schreiber boosts #4 West to victory in tri-meet
Mankato West senior Mekhi Collins runs down the floor against Rochester Mayo Friday, Dec. 17,...
Mankato West defeats Rochester Mayo in Big 9 Conference showdown
Quincy Anderson led MSU with 25 points.
Mavericks use fast start to down Sioux Falls