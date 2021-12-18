Cities to reinstate bus fares after going free during the pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After suspending bus fares in the middle of March 2020, the City of Mankato is one of several cities that will begin requiring them at the beginning of next year.

Early last year, federal CARES Act funding gave the City of Mankato the ability to suspend bus fares to help customers amid the pandemic.

Now, with funding expiring at the end of the year, the city is bringing fares back.

“And we’re bringing them back in a way that has some flexibility and affordability to it,” said Shawn Schloesser, Associate Director of Transportation Planning Services.

Many of the options existed before at the same rate, but the city has added a one-day pass and a 15-day pass option.

“So when we say flexible we mean that we have options for individuals that best suit their needs. We have a 30-day pass, a 15 day pass, a one day pass if you want to run errands all day, and then individual tokens are still there, as well,” Schloesser said.

Mankato passengers can pay their fare with the bus driver or go to the Intergovernmental Center, where tickets are available now.

Mankato isn’t the only city to make similar changes.

Beginning on Jan. 3, Minnesota River Valley Transit, which serves St. Peter, Le Sueur and Kasota, will require fares for rides.

“People have really two main methods in which they can pay. First of all they can have cash when they get on the bus, and second of all they can use EZ-Pay, which allows them to go online and put money into an account,” St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said.

Mankato will suspend transit service on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and there is no service on Christmas Day. Service will resume as scheduled the following Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.