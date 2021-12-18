Madelia basketball team returns to practice after COVID-19 outbreak

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — On the prep basketball front, the Madelia boys’ basketball team is back on the court after spending about 10 days in COVID protocols.

The pause brought some schedule shuffling and postponements not only for Madelia, but the teams set to take on the Blackhawks.

Despite prep sports returning to normal this school year, the situation Madelia ran into is still a possibility as the pandemic continues.

”Hopefully teams don’t have to be in a situation like us because I look at it, too, [because] we have a lot of games coming up. How many teams are going to go through the quarantine process we went through? We won’t be able to play them. If it does happen, you could lose some games because there won’t be time to make them up,” Madelia head coach Jeff Van Hee explained. “It’s so hard, there’s no crystal ball on this, [so] hopefully, you have community, parents, kids that prepare themselves and understand the ramifications of whatever they do with the vaccines, and it is what it is. It’s not an ideal situation, but life’s not ideal either.”

Madelia played two games before going into COVID protocols. The team is 1-1 and returns to action Monday against Cleveland before the holiday break.

