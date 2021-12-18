Mankato poet releases trilogy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jose Aguillon has been capturing moments in words for more than 20 years.

Aguillon said, “I have those thoughts in my head, and as soon as I stop, I’ll grab a pen and a napkin or something, and I’ll just write.”

The Mankato-based writer listened to rap and hip-hop music growing up.

It later inspired him to write verses of his own to express feelings of sadness, loneliness, joy and love.

“It’s just a good way to release those emotions, and sometimes as men, we don’t express our emotions. When I was alone most of my life, writing was there to listen,” Aguillon stated.

Now, Aguillon is sharing his work in a self-published trilogy.

Each book is named after a street in Mankato where he once lived and where many stories took place.

Chapman Road, Pohl Road and Moreland Avenue address tough chapters in Aguillon’s life like the absence of his father during his childhood.

Aguillon added, “It’s life, and I think we need to shed light on the beautiful things in life but also the sad things.”

But they also cover bright moments, like the birth of his children.

As the stories progress, one message becomes clear: there is hope.

“Even though times are rough, you’re going to get through it. The beautiful thing is, even though I had a tough life, not having a dad, heart being broken, that you will survive,” Aguillon explained.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.