Mankato Salvation Army seeking donations for Red Kettle Campaign

By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Salvation Army is falling behind on its Red Kettle Campaign.

The annual initiative was launched last month.

Despite a successful start to the season, the Salvation Army says it’s struggling to stay on track.

The nonprofit is hoping to raise $525,000 this year. It’s raised about half of that so far, but with only one week left in the campaign, time is running out.

We are in need of volunteers this holiday season to help us in our biggest fundraising event of the year. Go to...

Posted by Mankato Salvation Army on Thursday, December 16, 2021

“Falling short of our goal means being able to help less people, and that’s something that’s really concerning to us. We have made progress, and we certainly are grateful for all the donations that have been made, but now, we’re just hoping people are gonna dig deep,” explained Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

The red kettles will be taken down at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

