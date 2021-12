ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West Scarlets boys’ basketball team traveled to Rochester Mayo Friday night for a Big 9 Conference showdown.

The Scarlets defeated the Spartans 67-54.

Mekhi Collins finished the contest with 27 points for Mankato West, with Louis Magers scoring 22 of his own.

