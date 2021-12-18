Minnesota DNR warns to avoid burning yard waste as storm cleanup continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants Minnesotans affected by this week’s severe weather to be aware of fire dangers as they try to clean up.

The agency says tree and debris damage has impacted the southern two-thirds of the state.

Burning permits are required in those areas until at least three inches of snow cover the ground.

The DNR reminds Minnesotans that although it’s December, there is still cause for concern regarding wildfires.

“Debris piles are one of the leading causes of wildfires so roughly 40% of our wildfires are from people burning debris usually in their backyard, or it gets away, or they think it is out and a couple of days later it picks back up,” DNR Wildfire Prevention Supervisor Allissa Reynolds explained.

The DNR encourages composting, chipping, or transporting brush to a collection site.

For more information, click here.

